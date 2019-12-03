Fairy Tail Creator Shares Surprising Fact About Several Heroes

Fairy Tail may have ended its anime run, but that isn’t stopping the creator from giving fans some additional new tidbits about the series following its conclusion. Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to give Fairy Tail enthusiasts some new news as fans anxiously await any potential news on a sequel adaptation to the manga series of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. While there has been no confirmation as of yet for further the adventures of Natsu and his friends in the anime, its clear that the long running franchise is still on the top of Mashima’s mind!

Hiro Mashima dropped the Fairy Tail knowledge via his Official Twitter Account, breaking down that Gajeel, Juvia, and Jellal respectively were never supposed to be buddies themselves, but rather, Shuda, Riett, and Sieg were the ones that were going to “buddy up”:

With around 320 anime episodes to its name, it would be no surprise to see even more information and original plans leaked as the creator finds his series at an end, if not simply on hiatus for the time being.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.