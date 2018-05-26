‘Fairy Tail’ Creator’s New Series Reveals Title, Main Character

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail is still an incredibly popular series with fans even after the manga series came to an end last year. This amount of support definitely makes the wait for his next serialization even harder.

But as we get closer to its June 27 release, the series now has the tentative title of Eden’s Zero. While the title is a placeholder, the series has confirmed its main male character. On the cover of the latest issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Mashima debuted Eden’s Zero and a mysterious brown-haired male main character.

Eden’s Zero – A manga by Hiro Mashima launches June 27th in Shonen Magazine Issue 30. pic.twitter.com/9aePD5aaHY — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 25, 2018

At first glance the new main character shares some similarities with Natsu, as his hair and striking eyes are familiar, but this character already has a personality all his own. There are no other confirmed details about the character or the story of the new series as of this date, but Mashima has previously revealed sketches featuring a brand new female character.

This female character also drew a bit of criticism for fans thinking she resembles Lucy, but in Mashima’s tweets with the character he states that these two characters will be different from the Natsu and Lucy dynamic fans saw in Fairy Tail. Mashima has also revealed details about this previously announced new, non-Fairy Tail manga, and confirmed that this newest serialization is scheduled to begin on Weekly Shonen Magazine’s Issue 30, June 27 in Japan.

Set to be simultaneously published in five languages, this new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s also a secret project brewing. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima’s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.