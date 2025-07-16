One Piece Promo Teases What’s Next After the Flashback Arc

One Piece’s anime has officially brought the Bartholmew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney flashback to an end with its latest episode, and the first look at the next episode is setting up the anime’s return to the present day. One Piece has been spending the last few months working through a special flashback looking into Kuma’s tragic past, and it revealed all of the trauma he had gone through to lead him to eventually become a weapon of the Marines. It’s been one sad reveal after another, but has also been tying into the anime’s current events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the end of Kuma’s flashback arc, One Piece fans have dubbed the newest episode as one of the best of the anime overall and one of the best episodes that the anime has aired this year. As the franchise continues to set the stage for its grand finale, Kuma’s past also came with some big teases for future events. It’s time to finally get back to those new events thanks to the promo for One Piece Episode 1137 teasing a return to the present day. Check it out in the video below.

Play video

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1137

One Piece Episode 1137 is titled “I’m Sorry, Dad – Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist” and will be making its debut on Sunday, July 27th in Japan following a week delay due to election coverage in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “From the drug experiments on Ginny to the true nature of Bonney’s abilities. Saturn reveals the cruel truth while not allowing Bonney to fight back. Terror distorts the future. Will Bonney’s heart be consumed by despair?”

One Piece thankfully has confirmed it will be picking up from the cliffhanger it left off from two months (and eight episodes) ago that saw Bonney directly attacking Saturn despite the fact he had fully unleashed his Devil Form. When we had last seen her, she directed her anger away from Dr. Vegapunk and pointed it back at Saturn. Now with the end of the flashback, fans have realized that Bonney saw all of Kuma’s memories and realized the real reason he had to leave her behind as a child. It wasn’t Vegapunk’s wishes, it was all Saturn’s doing.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for One Piece?

With One Piece officially ending its newest flashback arc, the anime has returned to the present day of the Egghead Arc. The anime is back to the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, and that means that everything is going to continue to build towards that grand finale in the future. At the same time, this flashback also started to lay the groundwork to fill in some of the big gaps of the past left behind as well. It’s all building to something huge, and it’s just a matter of finding out when it’s all going to payoff.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in One Piece: Egghead Arc thus far as the anime airs its new episodes, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix in the meantime. As the anime returns to the events of the present day, it’s going to be more important to keep up with the new episodes than ever before.