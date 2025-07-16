King of the Hill Revival Seemingly Confirms One Character’s Surprising Fate

King of the Hill is gearing up to come back with a brand new series fifteen years after the original show came to an end, and the revival has seemingly confirmed one character’s surprising return after fans thought they had been killed off. King of the Hill‘s new series will be aging up each of the characters nearly a decade after the events of the original, and it means that each character is now at a much different place in their lives. That’s including those who fans might not have thought they would have made it this long due to their wild lives either.

With the new King of the Hill series taking place after Hank and Peggy worked for several years in Saudi Arabia on a new propane job, it raised the question over what that meant for Hank’s time at Strickland Propane. Hank would never make such a move with his career and leave his job over regular circumstances, and fans thought it meant that Buck didn’t survive to the present day events of the revival. But with a new tease from Hulu themselves, Buck seems to be on his way back to the new episodes.

Is Buck Strickland Dead in King of the Hill?

In a special recap video shared by Hulu to get fans back up to speed ahead of the new King of the Hill revival, notable characters from the original series are highlighted and represented in some way. This includes a small shout out at the end to the wider cast of the series which depicts the Wassanasongs and notably, Buck Strickland. Chane and Ted Wassanasong have already been confirmed to make their return for the revival series with older designs revealed in previous promotional materials. But Buck has been absent through everything thus far.

Buck’s absence from promotional materials thus far hasn’t really been too big of a surprise as he wasn’t one of the core characters of the original series, but it still raised some questions over what that meant for Hank. While his older version has yet to be revealed, it’s teased by this recap that we’ll see Buck at least once in this new episodes. At the same time, it could also be that we see Hank mourning over the previous loss of his boss after he returns to Arlen, Texas. It’s very much up in the air.

What Is Buck Strickland’s Role in King of the Hill?

If Buck is indeed alive in the new King of the Hill revival series, he likely won’t be serving too big of a role in its events. Now that Hank has since retired and has gone on to fill his days without work, Strickland Propane as a setting overall won’t be seen in action. This also means Buck won’t need to be around for too long either. But he’ll actually help to explain why someone like Hank would go to Saudi Arabia in the first place, and the key is with the brand new character seen hanging out with Dale, Boomhauer and the others.

If Buck Strickland was initially the one who suggested Saudi Arabia to Hank, it would make a lot more sense for him to make the jump to an entirely different country in that case. It’s been teased to be a new propane opportunity to give Hank and Peggy enough money for the two of them to retire, and it’s possible that it was part of some sort of work exchange program over the years. Hank would go to Saudi Arabia while a new person briefly lives in their house as seen in the new opening. Only Buck would make that possible, so we’ll have to see if he’s still alive when King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.