‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Steamy Erza Sketch

Fairy Tail has ended some few months ago, however, creator Hiro Mashima hasn’t finished working on the series in a way. Mashima has recently released a few sketches of his work, which he has illustrated after the completed of the series. With that said, the most recent piece of work the popular illustrator has drawn I of Erza, looking quite steamy.

Meanwhile, she is not alone in this sketch, as Jellal, her one-time enemy, and friend from the past is also present. Jellal has played a major part in both Ezra’s life and the story of Fairy Tail in general. The two in the image look as if they are enjoying themselves passionately.

Although Fairy Tail has come to its end, fans are still hopeful that the series might be picked up again, as Dragon Ball Super has been in recent years. Mashima has even stated that he ended the series in a way for someone to be able to pick it up from where it finished on purpose so that the story can continue in the future if someone wanted to resurrect his work.

Fairy Tail’s manga originally ran from 2006 and ended in July this year, with the illustrators work inspiring an incredibly popular animated series and two animated films, with one being released this year.

You can check out Kodansha Comics’ summary of Fairy Tail below:

“Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu’s not your typical hero—he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?”