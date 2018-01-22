‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Several Racy Spa Sketches

Fairy Tail may be over, but its creator will not let his characters rest. Hiro Mashima still takes his beloved mages out for sketches, and his most recent ones have some – well – racy connotations.

Seriously, there is a lot going on.

Taking to Twitter, Mashima shared a new batch of art he did for Fairy Tail. The sketches, which can be seen below, highlight a slew of mages as they suds up and wash down with very minimal clothing to keep them covered.

In the first sketch, fans can find Sting and Rogue having a rather intimate moment with one another. The nude bros are shown scrubbing themselves at a public spa, but Sting looks more interested in whatever is happening with Rogue’s package.

As for the second sketch, fans can see members of the Phantombeast guild eating. Minerva looks particularly happy as she eats a towering bowl of rice, and all the alcohol she has had must help the feeling too.

The third sketch speaks for itself. Lucy is seen soaking wet with her long hair down as water rivulets run down her face. The celestial mage is smiling even though she’s wearing a teeny-tiny towel, and Plue has basically melted from the sight.

The next two images have some intriguing undercurrents to them which will surely make for good fan-fiction. Grey and Jellal are seen standing chest-to-chest in one photo, and Grey looks embarrassed to be so close to the robed mage. Juvia looks much the same in her sketch as she comes, uh, breast-to-breast with Erza.

Oh, and that doesn’t even count the sketch of Ichya and Anna flirting. If these sketches prove one thing, it is that Mashima is thriving when it comes to his fandom and its shipping wars.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

