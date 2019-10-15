Fairy Tail Easter Egg Teases One Romance Back in Season One

Fairy Tail’s anime series might have wrapped earlier this year, but it turns out the fan-favorite franchise is still paying dividends as fans are still finding hilarious Easter Eggs snuck even into the anime’s earliest moments. This is especially great for fans of the series’ many character pairings, and it turns out the anime teased Gray and Juvia’s coupling long before Juvia was officially introduced into the anime herself. Reddit user Wolfwur shared a fun Easter Egg from the fourth episode of the anime, and it’s caught the attention of Gruvia fans for sure.

Snuck into Season 1, Episode 4, Gray, Natsu, and Lucy were battling a group of bandits in order to save Happy, and a fortune teller hilariously predicted that Gray would have trouble with “water and women” in the future. And as fans know, this is a reference to the water mage, Juvia, who continued to be obsessed with Gray throughout the series.

Translations of the moment itself may vary between streaming services as this example from the Netflix release of the series is different from other streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, but they shared the “water and women” phrase hinting that Gray’s going to have some trouble in his future. Fans debate whether or not this is a joke specific to the anime, as Juvia should have made her manga debut by the time this episode premiered, but it’s still a fun Easter Egg.

Gray and Juvia’s relationship definitely evolved over the course of the series, and it became one of the few that reached a conclusion before the end of the series. This “Gruvia” pairing was one of the standouts among fans as Juvia’s constant one-sided pining for Gray eventually began to bear fruit. This was especially funny when the two of their personalities began to closer resemble one another. It’s at least a more concrete pairing than say, Natsu and Lucy.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.