‘Edens Zero’ Drops A Massive ‘Fairy Tail’ Easter Egg

EDENS ZERO hasn’t been out for long, but the series is already converting its non-believers. The title is the latest to come from Hiro Mashima, and its sci-fi feel is different from the artist’s other works. However, that doesn’t mean Mashima has left the likes of Fairy Tail behind.

No, the magical guild is still a part of him, and Mashima proved that with a massive easter egg in EDENS ZERO.

This week, the third chapter of EDENS ZERO went live thanks to Kodansha Comics. The issue, which can be found via Amazon or Crunchyroll, finds Shiki and Rebecca reach an oasis for space adventurers. And, if you look closely, you will see characters from Fairy Tail pop up.

In one scene, fans can see characters like Levy and her comrades sitting at a table. In fact, it looks like Levy is reading as usual, but this time her story is on a tablet. The nod is a cute one, but it is nothing compared to the big shipping easter egg a bit later.

Yes, EDENS ZERO gives all of your Natsu / Lucy hopes a place to land. In one scene, Rebecca and Shiki are seen talking, but they aren’t the only characters around. In the background, fans can find Lucy and Natsu walking arm-in-arm, and the couple look plenty cozy as they appear to be on a date. So, you can let that little fact sink in.

Over on social media, the man behind EDENS ZERO and Fairy Tail challenged fans to find all of his special easter eggs.

“Thank you for this week’s reception,” the artist wrote on Twitter. “This time, there are some FT character in the mob. Please try to find them!”

Clearly, Mashima knew what kind of reaction he would get with his nods. Fairy Tail fans have long wondered if Natsu and Lucy would ever get together, but the series ended last year without any such event. With a sequel on the way, the fandom is eager to discover whether the mages will get their act together, so EDENS ZERO may have teased the cutesy future in store for the two.

Want to learn more about EDENS ZERO? You can check out Kodansha’s official synopsis of the series below:

“Eleven months after the grand finale of Fairy Tail, master mangaka Hiro Mashima is back with a great adventure beyond imagination! All the steadfast friendship, crazy fighting, and blue cats you’ve come to expect… IN SPACE!

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, “That’s a dragon.” The fact that he’s joking isn’t important. What’s important is the look of wonder on the boy’s face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that’s about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!”

Are you living for this lovely nod in EDENS ZERO?