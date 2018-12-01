‘Fairy Tail’ Unveils Sultry New Erza Statue

Hiro Mashima filled Fairy Tail will plenty of fan favorite female characters, but the one who still stands on the top after all of this time is Erza Scarlet. Now Erza fans will be able to appreciate the character in a new way.

Good Smile revealed a new, sultry collectible statue of Erza Scarlet is one the way and it’s certainly getting the attention of Erza fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good Smile announced that Fairy Tail will be getting a 1/4 scale collectible statue of Erza Scarlet in a sultry bunny suit. Not only that, it’s a design handled by series creator Hiro Mashima himself so it adds an extra layer of authenticity to its palpable fan service. Erza has taken on many spicy outfits throughout Fairy Tail‘s run, and Mashima has often shared many of these takes himself directly.

Mashima has previously uploaded fan service art works such as this Erza bunny look to Twitter in the past, and fans always appreciate the new sketches. There have been wild examples like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a short manga depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.