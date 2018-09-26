‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Debuts New Promo

If you are ready for some new Fairy Tail moments, you don’t have to wait much longer. There’s just over a week separating fans from the latest season of Fairy Tail, and a brand-new teaser for its debut has gone live.

Over on social media, the latest promo for Fairy Tail has gone live. This is the second teaser to go live for the final season, and this one shows new footage for all you Zeref fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new promo is a short one, but it has lots in it. The clip, which can be seen below, kicks off by showing all of fans’ favorite Fairy Tail members.

Overhead, fans can hear a familiar voice narrating the trailer, and Happy is — well — happy to be featured. The Exceed reiterates that this will be the anime’s final season, and a montage is shown as the cat chats away.

In one of those scenes, fans can see Natsu and Zeref circling one another in a forest. Fans are concerned this shot may show their first meeting as that isn’t how it went down in the manga, but they’re willing to see how the final season plays out. After all, this end run will adapt the last arc of Fairy Tail, and it is one where Zeref leads. So, if there is one character A-1 Pictures needs to get right this season, it would be the baddie.

So, will you be tuning into this brand-new season of Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.