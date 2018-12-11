‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals Episode Order

Fairy Tail is back in a big way these days, and fans were plenty excited to be reunited with their favorite mages this year. However, it seems the anime will come to an end one day, and fans just learned when its final season will wrap.

Recently, the official site for Fairy Tail updated its information on the anime’s on-going season. It was there fans learned how many episodes are currently tied to the final season, and it caps at 51 episodes.

Fans spotted the information when a listing for Fairy Tail Ultimate Collection was posted online. The Blu-ray collection will cover all of Fairy Tail, and its first seven bundles will collect episodes 1-175. The next set will contain episodes 176-277 amongst four bundles. Finally, fans will get two more bundles, and they will contain 26 and 25 episodes each. (via ANN)

So, if you do the math, you will find the the tentative episode count for Fairy Tail‘s final season. As it stands, there should be 51 episodes aired before Natsu Dragneel wraps his journey.

So far, A-1 Pictures has not confirmed whether the episode count is official or not. Fans had speculated the anime would wrap its final season after four cours, but some hoped the venture would opt to be longer rather than shorter. So far, the final season has aired 10 episodes, so there is still plenty of time for Fairy Tail to close out. Fans were also gifted a sequel to Fairy Tail earlier this year as Kodansha teamed up with creator Hiro Mashima once more. The artist is helping oversee a sequel series titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and it has posted more than 12 chapters thus far.

So, are you ready to part ways with Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.