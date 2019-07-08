Fairy Tail Final Season Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

Fairy Tail: Final Series OP4 pic.twitter.com/XkKdyEvQAo — 諸星きらり (@Kirari_star) July 7, 2019

Fairy Tail’s final season has reached a new stage as now another powerful member of the Spriggan 2 has fallen. With Irene defeated, her Universe One spell has dissipated and the Ishgar region will be reshuffled. That means the various guilds will be shaken up once more, and new battles will begin. What better way to celebrate this new era of the final arc than to show off a new opening and ending theme?

The new opening theme, “MORE THAN LiKE,” is performed by BiSH and can be seen in the video above. The new ending theme, “Exceed,” is performed by Miyuu and can be seen in the video below.

Fairy Tail: Final Series ED4 pic.twitter.com/IRIUzSAXxS — 諸星きらり (@Kirari_star) July 7, 2019

These two new themes serve as the fourth opening and ending themes of the final season overall, and like the previous opening themes in the series there is quite a bit to breakdown. There are a few teases of what’s to come as Zeref unlocks a new form, Lucy and Natsu use a new kind of power, a new fight on the horizon for Gildarts, and even the arrival of Acnologia. Things are certainly heating up in the series for sure, and now these opening and ending themes will put fans in the right mindset.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.