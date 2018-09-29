‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Genderbent Acnologia

Perhaps inspired by the recent gender flipping art of Nintendo’s famous mascot Bowser, Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima shared a gender swapped version of own of his own dragons, Acnologia.

Sharing the spicy new Acnologia take to Twitter, Mashima has revealed a whole new side to this Dragon Slayer.

Mashina has shared gender flipped versions of his characters before, but this latest take has fans divided. While there are some who love the new take, others found that Acnologia doesn’t have a design that lends itself to a new take like this. Regardless, it’s good to see this popular Dragon Slayer again.

Acnologia was a foe that made a major mark in the series. One of the first Dragon Slayers ever created, he vowed to kill every dragon in existence after dragons kill his family and destroyed his home. Although his Dragon Slayer element is a mystery, he’s clearly one of most powerful as he can shapeshift into an actual dragon at will. His strength was overwhelming, even once overcoming Makarov in his giant form.

He was one of the most powerful foes in the series overall, and left quite a mark on it during his rampage. But if Acnologia looked like this the entire time, the character definitely would have done considerably more damage as fans would have fallen in love with the character even more than they are now.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you want to check out more Fairy Tail right now, there’s a sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, currently running. With original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrations by Atsuo Ueda, the series picks up on Natsu, Lucy, and the others’ on a quest that no one has ever completed before.