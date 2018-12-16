‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares New Levy, Gajeel Artwork

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail did not pull the trigger on a few of the core pairings fans expected to see, but there was one that took fans by surprise as it naturally developed over the course of the series.

The Levy and Gajeel pairing is one of the favorite pairs in the entire series, and Mashima paid tribute to their hilarious back and forth with new art.

Gajeel and Levy’s relationship was one characterized by comical elements, and that is continued on here through Mashima’s newest sketch. Sharing the work to Twitter, this sketch reveals a sleeping Gajeel (all comfortable in a set of pajamas) completely unaware of how much of a burden he’s being to Levy. That’s pretty much emblematic of their entire relationship, as Levy usually has to support the weight of the two of them literally and figuratively, and it’s hilarious to see it visually.

Levy does not seem so happy to be carrying Gajeel in this moment, but it also does not seem like she minds too much. She’s a bit embarrassed by the moment for sure, but she’s more struggling under the dead weight of the sleeping Gajeel. Probably doesn’t help that he’s an Iron Dragon Slayer who probably weighs more than the average mage on a standard basis.

