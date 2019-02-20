‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Eye-Catching New Lucy Transformation

Fairy Tail’s final season is currently in the middle of an intense war between the Fairy Tail guild and the Alvarez Empire, but the latest string of episodes surprisingly have not been lacking in fan service when it comes to Lucy’s battles with Brandish.

Even when Lucy and Brandish are going through an intense emotional moment as they learn about their shared past, the series debuts an eye-catching new transformation for the two as Aquarius turns the both of them into mermaids.

Brandish Lucy Mermaids – FairyTail 296 pic.twitter.com/8QgdrgPJj1 — Joe Morris (@joeschmo1of3) February 19, 2019

The latest episode featured a major return as the fan-favorite Celestial Spirit Aquarius briefly returned to the series in order to tell Lucy that a new Aquarius key has appeared somewhere in the world. Lucy’s interactions with Brandish have been littered with fan-service, but this latest episode kicks it up another notch as Aquarius takes them into her space.

The two of them are transformed into mermaids in order for them to exist within the “Memory of the Stars,” an archive of the Celestial Spirit’s memories. Aquarius explains that the starry space that they’re in is kind of like a dream to them, but it’s there she reveals past events.

It’s here that Brandish learns who really kills her mother as she once held a grudge against Lucy because she believed Lucy’s mother killer her mom Grammie. But Aquarius’ memory reveals that’s not the case as a complicated string of events had Lucy’s mother Layla leave the Aquarius key with Grammie, but Grammie returning the key after Laylasacrificed her life force to open the Eclipse gate.

Grammie had felt guilty for not being around when Layla needed the key to open the gate, and asks for forgiveness by asking Layla to pass on the Aquarius key to her daughter (which is why Lucy eventually gets the key). On the way home from that visit, she was stabbed and killed by Zoldeo. Hopefully this opens up a new path for Brandish and Lucy, especially since they shared so many fan-service laden moments leading up to this emotional breakthrough.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.