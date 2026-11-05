3 Fall 2026 Anime That Take Fans Back to the 2000s

Three anime in Fall 2026 perfectly capture the nostalgia of 2000s anime while delivering that classic shonen feel. The anime industry began to flourish with the emergence of classic shonen anime, many of which were released throughout the 2000s. Series such as One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many others captured the essence of shonen anime and defined the era.

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Modern anime, especially shonen, have increasingly embraced realism, with darker protagonists and storylines becoming the standard. As a result, anime that retain the charm and feel of older series have become increasingly rare. Fortunately, Fall 2026 has not one or two, but a total of three currently airing anime that perfectly capture this nostalgic appeal.

3) Black Clover Season 2

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Black Clover is one of the most quintessential shonen series of all time, embracing all the classic tropes and elements of older shonen anime, and it might just be the last new series to do so. The anime returned in Fall 2026 with its second season after five years of silence, adapting the final two arcs of the series. Black Clover has often been dubbed the successor to Naruto, with its protagonist being an oddity who possesses the optimistic energy that drives the entire narrative.

With its new season positioning its main character, Asta, as someone capable of standing against the greatest evil threats with his newfound power, the series perfectly captures the feel of older shonen anime entering their final climactic arcs. It boldly embraces this energy as the main characters and their allies continue to receive new power-ups, face greater challenges, and overcome them. Arguably, no other anime in 2026 delivers the perfect blend of action, comedy, and 2000s anime nostalgia quite like Black Clover.

2) Psyren

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

If an anime needs to deliver a 2000s vibe, then it might as well come from the 2000s, and that is exactly what Psyren fulfills. The anime adaptation of Psyren is a miracle, considering that the manga was cancelled during its run in the late 2000s after reaching only 100 chapters. The first episode is more than enough to highlight what makes Psyren a perfect shonen series that captures the feel of older anime. It achieves this through several elements, starting with its protagonist. Ageha Yoshina is exactly the kind of shonen protagonist one would expect from a series of that era.

He is bold and loud, yet lacks a purpose in life, making him somewhat reminiscent of Bleach‘s Ichigo Kurosaki. Meanwhile, the narrative’s entire setup is rooted in the 2000s, with elements such as telephone booths reflecting the era in which the story takes place, all of which is further amplified by the studio’s faithful anime adaptation. However, the anime isn’t entirely rooted in the past, as its central premise revolves around a survival game, adding a modern element to the story as well. This makes Psyren a perfect choice for Fall 2026, blending the classic shonen vibes of the 2000s with the appeal of modern anime.

1) Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball is known as the father of shonen anime, having laid the foundation for countless series that followed throughout the 2000s and even today. This is what makes any anime from the Dragon Ball franchise capable of capturing the spirit of that era, when anime was flourishing, and almost every new anime fan was getting into the medium through Dragon Ball. What makes Dragon Ball Super: Beerus even more nostalgic is that it is a remastered version of the 2015 Dragon Ball Super anime, further amplifying that nostalgic appeal.

It takes fans back to the era when the Buu Saga had come to an end, and the franchise was preparing to take an entirely new direction. In general, any anime from the Dragon Ball franchise, especially for those who grew up watching it, can transport fans back to that nostalgic era, regardless of whether they were born in the 1990s or 2000s. It delivers a sense of nostalgia that arguably no other anime franchise can match.