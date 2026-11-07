Beloved Fantasy’s Final Release Is the Biggest Hit of the Season Even Before Anime’s Return

Yona of the Dawn continues to grab fans’ attention even after its finale, thanks to the anime sequel confirmation and the manga’s final release. Based on an acclaimed manga series written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, the anime premiered in 2014. After 16 years of serialization, the manga reached its conclusion in December last year before returning with four-chapter-long side stories. The last few chapters and the side stories were included in the final volume, which was released in Japan on October 20th, 2026. The manga’s final volume became a massive hit in Japan with estimated sales of 75,355 copies within the first week.

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According to Oricon, Yona of the Dawn was the best-selling manga in the country for an entire week starting from October 19th to October 25th. The numbers only keep rising as the series has become incredibly popular over the years, which is the biggest reason why the anime even got a green light for a second season after more than a decade. Now that the manga has already released its final installment and the creator has no plans for returning with another side story or a spin-off, all fans can do is wait for the anime’s return. While details on the anime haven’t been revealed yet, here’s everything we know so far.

Yona of the Dawn Anime Sequel Confirmed Studio After Final Volume’s Release

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Last month, the anime confirmed that Pierrot Films will be responsible for the sequel. It’s a subsidiary of Studio Pierrot, which handled the first season of the anime. The information was revealed in the final volume of the manga, which was sold in Japan. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime also shared this update to international fans. However, this is basically the only update we got from the anime series in almost a year. The anime sequel was confirmed in December last year, along with the manga’s final chapter. So far, it’s not even confirmed if it will be a TV series or a feature-length film, considering that the next installment is officially called a sequel rather than a Season 2.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Anime’s Sequel

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The first season of the anime barely covered the initial phase of the story when Yona gathered all Four Dragon Warriors from an ancient legend. However, her struggles have only just begun since she is still unable to decide what to do next in life. Chased out of her home and with nowhere left to go, Yona has lost everything in life, but now she must make a decision since her life is directly tied to Hak and the others. Her real journey will continue from here on out, where she encounters new allies and enemies as she walks down a difficult path to make the kingdom a more peaceful place. Along with her friends, she will travel all across the Kouka kingdom and beyond to fight for the good of the people. As mentioned in the prophecy, her journey will be far from easy, but that will also change everything around her.