Despite Fan Backlash, Dragon Ball Super Remake Is One of the Biggest Hits of Fall 2026

Netflix’s weekly ranking chart reveals that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is one of the biggest hits of the year. The highly anticipated remake became a massive disappointment after the release of Episode 3, which was even before the main battle between Goku and Beerus. This is the first anime that the Dragon Ball franchise released after Daima, which was the final project of Akira Toriyama. Considering the franchise’s popularity, it’s no surprise that the hype was greater than ever, even if the latest anime was a remake rather than a sequel. The animation studio claimed to fix the biggest issues with the original anime adaptations, including the animation quality and the pacing.

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However, so far, the anime remake has been rather disappointing considering how it keeps removing fan-favorite scenes while also having exaggerated filters and jarring visuals that are somehow worse than the original version. However, while the anime finds itself in the middle of the controversy, Netflix Tudum reveals that the anime gathered more than 2.2 million views between October 19th and 25th, around the time the anime had only released two episodes. It also ranked ninth among the top 10 global non-English shows, which again proves how much the franchise is loved despite having faced so much backlash.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Continues to Face Controversy With New Episodes

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The anime has released four episodes so far, but the battle between Goku and Beerus has yet to begin. While his Super Saiyan God form has been revealed in the latest episode, the anime continues to receive fan backlash for the same reasons. The tone of the story and the light-hearted moments have been shifted in the remake version, which doesn’t appeal to many fans. This is only the first arc of the remake, and the anime still has to adapt the Resurrection F and Universe 6 Arcs. While the remake stayed true to its promise of closely following Toriyama’s version of the story, it feels unnecessarily concise, without the scenes that made the series so loved. Not to mention that the anime leans too heavily on slow-motion pans and still frames, instead of fluid animated sequences, which is another reason why the anime keeps receiving fan backlash.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

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Earlier this year, Dragon Ball Super confirmed its return with a brand new season that will continue the story after the Tournament of Power Saga. Also known as the Moro Arc, the story follows Goku and Vegeta as they join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. However, the animation studio has yet to share any details on the anime’s return, considering how the remake has grabbed all of the attention this year. On the other hand, fans are still awaiting the manga’s return with Toyotaro taking over the helm. The extra chapter released in 2025 concluded the Super Hero Saga, so we can expect the manga to return with a brand new adventure.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Beerus can turn things around after the Battle of the Gods Arc? Share your thoughts in the comments below.