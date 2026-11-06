Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Magical Action-Comedy Series Is Set to Take Over 2027

Shonen Jump‘s most underrated magical action-comedy series, which debuted in 2020, is getting a special revival in 2027. Over the past few years, Shonen Jump magazine has undergone significant changes. The most notable has been the shift toward shorter manga runs, with the magazine now more willing than ever to cancel series. One series that perfectly represents this shorter model while offering a unique narrative is actually Mashle: Magic and Muscles by Hajime Komoto, which first debuted in January 2020. The manga emerged as an intriguing new leading shonen series.

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Like most popular manga series, it received an anime adaptation three years later, bringing its fun premise to life through A-1 Pictures, along with a banger of an opening theme for the first season that remains a fan favorite. However, the manga came to an end in 2023, shortly after the first season concluded. Although the anime’s second season arrived the following year, in 2024, the series has remained silent for almost three years. Recently, however, several details have emerged about the franchise, highlighting how it is secretly preparing to dominate Winter and Spring 2027 with two projects that could also give the manga a boost.

Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated 2020 Action-Comedy Is Set to Dominate 2027 With Two Major Projects

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The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is set to return with a new season, picking up the story where the second season left off in March 2024. The new season will continue adapting the Divine Visionary Exam arc, which had already begun to gain fans’ attention. This exciting arc will continue as fans get to see how Mash’s muscles overcome the challenges presented by the upcoming events. It will bring the series closer to the manga’s original conclusion, and by the time the season ends, a fourth and final season of the anime could also be announced. However, the biggest project set to boost the franchise next year is its surprising live-action adaptation.

A few days ago, it was announced that the Mashle live-action movie is in production and nearing completion, with the announcement also revealing its release date. The film will arrive in Japanese theaters on March 19, 2027. Warner Bros. and Fuji TV are distributing the project, while CREDEUS is handling production. The studio has been working on live-action movie adaptations for some time, including the recent Sakamoto Days project, making it a fitting choice. However, the most exciting part is that Mackenyu, Netflix’s One Piece Zoro star, has been revealed as the actor playing the lead role of Mash Burnedead.

New information highlights that the role was offered to Mackenyu three years ago and that he has been building muscle for this particular character, rather than for Zoro. However, it was a blessing in disguise that Mackenyu ended up looking even more like Zoro in the second season. With these recent developments, Mashle is undoubtedly set to bloom with two major projects in the first half of 2027. Both projects are bound to give the manga series a boost as well, bringing much more attention to Shonen Jump’s underrated magical comedy, which blends the vibes of One-Punch Man and Harry Potter and deserves far more recognition.