‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Eye-Popping Lucy Sketch

Fairy Tail has some of the most passionate fans in the anime fandom, and a large part of that fandom is due to how series creator Hiro Mashima draws his female characters such as Lucy.

Often sharing sultry designs of his female characters to Twitter, Mashima continues this trend with a new eye-popping sketch of Lucy.

While his latest sketch is definitely more tame than the sketches of Lucy Mashima has shared in the past, the angle of the point of view is definitely meant to emphasize certain assets of hers. But the one detail fans have clung onto is her fiery skirt, which some fans have gone on to imagine a Natsu and Lucy relationship where he gifts her the skirt. It’s not like Mashima has shied away from this either as fans were once treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works to Twitter in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a short manga depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy

There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for this year, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

Fans of Mashima’s work also have a ton to look forward to this year as he’s currently working on three brand new projects. The first of which is tentatively titled Eden’s Zero, which is gearing up for a worldwide release in multiple languages this June.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.