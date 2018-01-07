‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Pens Tipsy NaLu Sketch

Fairy Tail stopped just short of making NaLu canon, but Hiro Mashima seems to be on-board with the ship. Over on Twitter, the artist posted another sketch he did of the couple, and its tipsy setting has got fans screaming.

As you can see below, Mashima posted a recent drawing he did of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia. The white-and-blue sketch sees the two wizards eating at a table littered with empty bottles of alcohol. In the background, Happy can be seen passed out in a robe with a drunken blush on his cheeks. As for the mages themselves, they are in a totally different predicament.

One of the drawings shows Lucy kneeling down in a robe that barely covers her cleavage. The girl has her haired pulled back in a bun, and she is drunk enough to think she’s a cat. Lucy is seen pawing the air as if she were a kitty, and the cute act appears to have fried Natsu’s brain.

To the left of Lucy, fans can see the Dragon Slayer looking shaken at Lucy’s act. He seems to be rubbing her chin as if Lucy were a kitty, and Natsu breaks out into a cold sweat at the touch.

In the other sketch uploaded by Mashima, the pair are seen giving into their tipsy states. Lucy falls into Natsu, pushing the pair over onto the floor. The stumble is innocent enough but fans are ready to bet could go down in this drawing than Mahsima is willing to show. So, maybe it is a good thing Happy is KO’d here.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

