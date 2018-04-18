‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Reveals His Role With Its Sequel

If you hadn’t heard, Fairy Tail is poised to make a comeback this year in more than one way. After a long time away from television, the series will return to cable with its final anime season, and that is just the start. Fairy Tail will also return to publication as its official sequel was announced not long ago, and the series’ creator has opened up about how he will be involved with the series.

Recently, Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to address his work on the Fairy Tail sequel. The artist may be working on a new series these days, but Mashima wanted fans to know he hasn’t left behind his magical shonen entirely.

“It’s been a long time since I brought the FT characters to life, but I’m so used to it. I’m coming up with characters’ lines, place, and plot little by little. But I don’t have time to ink it too. I’m sorry,” the artist explained.

“I will work on the sequel spin-off by drawing its storyboard and plotting its story, but the person who will ink it is very skillful and talented. Their art style is similar to FT, so they will make the FT world even more beautiful and cool.”

So far, there are very few details out about the Fairy Tail sequel, but fans hope it will drop sooner rather than later. This summer, Mashima was debut his brand-new manga, and Fairy Tail is expected to share its sequel sometime afterwards. There is no word on who will be finalizing the manga’s artwork since Mashima has no plans to ink it, but Kodansha Comics told audiences that information would be released soon.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

