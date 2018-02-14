‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Cute Sketch

Valentine’s Day is here, and much of the world is already celebrating the cutesy holiday. Social media is buzzing with people wishing their lovers a happy day as single netizens embrace their solo plans for the evening. However, even the loneliest person can have a valentine today if they head over to Twitter.

After all, the creator of Fairy Tail drawn up his own lovey-dovey valentine who wants to confess to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Hiro Mashima shared an adorable sketch of everyone’s favorite white-haired mage. The manga creator drew a chibified image of Mirajane Strauss sharing her (literal) love with the world.

The picture, which can be found above, shows the blushing mage with a set of chocolate hearts in hand. With a smile on her face, Mirajane looks happy to share her confession sweets with fans, and even the coldest mage has to admit the lovely heroine is impossible to reject.

Also, Mirajane could crush you if you snubbed her. Just saying.

If you aren’t familiar with the mage, then you need to know she isn’t one you can toy with. Mirajane is an S-Class member of the Fairy Tail guild whose beautiful looks often obscure her deadly powers. Mirajane is known for her Transformation Magic, and her Satan Soul takeover is her most deadly form. The power-up turns Mirajane into a demonic-like creature with immeasurable power, and its various forms are equal parts dashing and deadly.

For those of you who haven’t seen Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

Are you glad to see Mashima bring this couple out again? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!