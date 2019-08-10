Viral Mobile Game Ad Unexpectedly Ties in Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is one of the most successful action manga and anime franchises for publisher Kodansha, and the series has since appeared in the most unexpected of places. Collaborations with video game franchises like Tekken and Knights Chronicle have certainly prepared fans to see the characters in new ways, but a recent collaboration has really taken fans by surprise as one ad has gone viral with fans for featuring characters from the series in a unique way.

With the launch of a collaboration between Fairy Tail and the Wilderness Survival – Knives Out battle royale mobile game in Japan, an image featuring Fairy Tail’s heroes brandishing realistic guns has caught a ton of attention for its unintentional hilarity.

Developed by NetEase Games, Wilderness Survival is a battle royale shooting game that’s pretty popular in China. The collaboration itself will be running until mid August, and has players donning special costumes from the Fairy Tail series. Fans were taken aback seeing Natsu brandishing guns (and guessed how they would work with his fire magic abilities), and seeing characters like Erza swap her famous swords for a gun is a strange image indeed.

Another ad for the game is going viral too as it reveals how a player looks taking their opponent while dressed in Natsu’s colorful garments:

This collaboration might have resulted in some confusing new imagery of the series’ characters, but it makes a lot of sense to push Fairy Tail into the spotlight now. With the series’ final season currently underway, it’s finally in the home stretch as the final episode has already been scheduled too. It’s a big moment for the franchise, so now’s the time to go out on a high…even if it results in hilarious new takes on the magical manga.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.