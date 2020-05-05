Anime Fans are Making Up Awesome Fake Magical Girl Shows
Writing fanfiction is one of the great pastimes that come with being an anime fan. Thanks to anime and manga opening up fans' imaginations to all sorts of worlds and universes, sometimes the only way to properly channel that energy is to come up with stories of your own! Popular YouTube personality Thomas Sanders regularly explores this with fans, and recently got Twitter talking with a recent prompt that had fans challenging him to figure out whether or not a magical girl premise was for a real anime or a made up one.
This naturally opened up to a few hilarious suggestions that are far too wacky to be real, but many fans instead used the opportunity to share their great ideas for fictional universes. It's clear that there is quite a lot of talent out there, and hopefully something real comes from these "fake" magical girl series someday!
Little update!! We decided to go with another THEME this episode: Magical Girl Anime! Soooo, now with this theme in mind... please RE-submit a plot to either a real Magical Girl anime using #TSRealAnime, or a plot to a Magical Girl anime you just made up using #TSFakeAnime! https://t.co/ZUKREaylwk— Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 4, 2020
Read on to see what kind of magical girl shows anime fans are coming up with, and let us know your idea for one in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter! Personally, I'd have a series about a magical girl whose power transforms her into some kind of giant mecha.
This One Probably Exists TBH
#TSFakeAnime— Elana (@virgilpml) May 4, 2020
a girl has really big boobs and she keeps all of her magic in them. this story follows her in her day-to-day life using her boob power to kill off all the baddies.
Sounds Like a Kooky Watch!
A girl possesses the ability to control minds. The only catch is that, when she wants to activate these powers, she has to scream "shiri", which roughly translates to "butts" in Japanese... As you can imagine, this leads to some VERY awkward moments.#TSFakeAnime— Samara💚 (@saintlysanders) May 5, 2020
Wait, This One Sounds Awesome!
#TSFakeAnime in a world where myths and legends are real but are actually leaks from a different magical dimension connected to this one, young teens are chosen to close these portals in secret without friends or family knowing. good luck 💜 (concept art here) pic.twitter.com/16q0VhYGvX— AuroraMoon_Draws16 (@ADraws16) May 4, 2020
Now This One Rules
#TSFakeAnime Piper is your average high school girl..well, she should be, would be if she weren't a member of the magical girl team Hai Five. Ex-member. What happens when you get kicked out of the girls club? When they have magic powers? A lot more than two-faced trash talk. pic.twitter.com/USPpy6zmn6— NPCZoey 🔞 Onlyfans & Commissions (RT's are ♥) (@NPCZoey) May 5, 2020
Gonna Take Pollution Down to Zero
#TSFakeAnime 10 teenagers are given magic abilities in exchange for a daunting task: clean the Earth!— Charlie 💚 (@smolbluegoblin) May 4, 2020
Romance, drama and surprisingly, fight against organized crime ensues!
This Would Make a Great Feature Film!
#TSFakeAnime— 💚Moon💜 (@MoonCrecentILY) May 4, 2020
A girl is cursed by a wich to never touch the ground, but because of that the girl can now fly. Despite this, the girl still wants to try and break the curse and on her journey to do so, she meets a girl with a similar situation
This Sounds Like a Great Light Novel Series!
#TSFakeAnime Former magical girl leader, now an adult, gets a job at an office building, but in reality, it's the headquarters behind all the weapons, clothing, themes, magic, and people selection of magical girls through the universe. (WIP Title: Back Light)— ViridiHarmonia64🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@viridiharmoni64) May 5, 2020
There REALLY Needs to Be More Magical Boy Shows!
#TSFakeAnime a young boy is gifted magical powers from his dragon aunt but has no idea how to control them. He decides to join a professional crime-fighting group and quickly realises that magical boys aren’t the most respected people in the business.— Jae/Polar (@Polarres1) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.