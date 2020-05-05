Anime Fans are Making Up Awesome Fake Magical Girl Shows

Writing fanfiction is one of the great pastimes that come with being an anime fan. Thanks to anime and manga opening up fans' imaginations to all sorts of worlds and universes, sometimes the only way to properly channel that energy is to come up with stories of your own! Popular YouTube personality Thomas Sanders regularly explores this with fans, and recently got Twitter talking with a recent prompt that had fans challenging him to figure out whether or not a magical girl premise was for a real anime or a made up one.

This naturally opened up to a few hilarious suggestions that are far too wacky to be real, but many fans instead used the opportunity to share their great ideas for fictional universes. It's clear that there is quite a lot of talent out there, and hopefully something real comes from these "fake" magical girl series someday!

Little update!! We decided to go with another THEME this episode: Magical Girl Anime! Soooo, now with this theme in mind... please RE-submit a plot to either a real Magical Girl anime using #TSRealAnime, or a plot to a Magical Girl anime you just made up using #TSFakeAnime! https://t.co/ZUKREaylwk — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 4, 2020

Read on to see what kind of magical girl shows anime fans are coming up with, and let us know your idea for one in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter! Personally, I'd have a series about a magical girl whose power transforms her into some kind of giant mecha.