Shonen Jump to Look for Manga's Next Big Thing in New Contest

✖

A good few industries have found themselves shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic, but that is not stopping Shonen Jump from finding its next big thing. Not long ago, the publication confirmed it is going to look for a new series by way of a contest. It turns out Shonen Jump+ is ready to bring in some new talent, and publisher Shueisha hopes they become the next big thing in manga.

According to reports by Comic Natalie (via ANN), this contest was set up to streamline two things; On one hand, it will help Shueisha quickly find a manga worthy of digital publication. And on the other hand, it will give artists a chance to speed up their goal of getting published as they will not have to do rounds of pitching.

Currently, Shonen Jump+ has released initial guidelines for the contest, and they are far more lax than usual. Not only do the rules allow horizontal and vertical paging, but it has given the all-clear for any genre. So if you have a unique story in mind, this contest might be the place to pitch it.

This new contest is being held until July 26, and manuscripts are being accepted through Shonen Jump's Rookie webpage. The entered manga will be judged in part by Yuji Kaku who created Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, and the winning creator will get nearly $9,000 in prize money as well as guaranteed publication in Shonen Jump+ in the near future.

Would you consider entering this Shonen Jump+ contest? What's your best manga pitch? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.