Here’s When The Top Fall 2019 Anime Series Are Premiering

This fall promises to not just unleash a ton of new anime franchises for hungry fans to dig their teeth into, but also the return of several giant fan favorites that promise to keep anime fans busy and their backlogs full. One Redditor has managed to create a nifty calendar that documents just which franchises will be dropping next month, October 2020, and what the specific dates for their premieres will be. While there are certainly a good number of series to whet your appetitie, its clear that some of the big movers and shakers such as My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, Food Wars!, and High Score Girl to name a few.

Reddit User UnculturedWeeb2 shared this extremely useful calendar that lays out the enormous amount of series that will be dropping next month, including some big time favorites that fans have been clamoring for since each franchise’s previous season finales:

While there are almost too many anime to hit all in one article, the biggest returning franchises for next month come in the forms of My Hero Academia and Sword Art Online. The fourth season of Midoriya and company will see them taking on the villainous Overhaul and his attempt to change the world with the help of both the Yakuza and the League of Villains. Sword Art Online will return with the second half of its third season titled, “War of Underworld” which will see Kirito taking a backseat to Alice as he is currently in a coma.

Some lesser known properties such as Beastars and Babylon will also be making their appearances, promising to give viewers a smorgasboard of anime series to choose from this fall. Though the release of these anime franchises can differ from platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Amazon Prime, or perhaps none of the above, it will be up to each viewer to decide what they’d like to dip their toes into as their number one anime series for the fall. This calendar of course isn’t including the anime that are already in the middle of their current runs such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dr. Stone, Fire Force, and oh so much more.

Which anime series are you most looking forward to next month? What is a new anime series that you will be giving a shot in October? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the many, MANY franchises that will be dropping next month!