Anime Fans Rank Fall 2020's Most-Anticipated Debuts

October is well into the swing of things, and that means a new season has come for anime fans. The fall cour has started at last, and fans are hyped to see what's coming. The season is a stacked one with all sorts of shows planning a comeback. And over in Japan, a recent poll was taken nationwide to suss out which shows are the most anticipated of the fall.

Recently, the company NTT Docomo held a poll online for users of its streaming service to take. It was there fans were asked what anime this season they were most looking forward to. Users could submit multiple submissions to rank their top picks. So if you want to check out the results, you can find them below:

Within the top ten, the bottom four picks belong to Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, By the Grace of the Gods, Higurashi: When They Cry - New, and The Day I Became God.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

As for the number five pick, the spot went to Jujutsu Kaisen. The show is a hotly anticipated one given its manga run at Shonen Jump, and its first episode was met with high praise. Number four belongs to Haikyu!! TO THE TOP as the volleyball anime returns to finish out its latest season.

The third pick goes to Is The Order a Rabbit BLOOM while the second spot was nabbed by Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon 3. Finally, the top spot was reserved for The Irregular at Magic High School as the anime prepares to explore its 'Visitor' arc at last.

HT - Crunchyroll