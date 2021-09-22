Family Guy Debuts Vaccine PSA Amidst Pandemic

Family Guy has been on for years at this point, but the animated comedy still keeps its ears to the ground when it comes to social commentary. From Internet trends to political divides, it goes without saying that Family Guy will try to comment on just about everything. Now, it seems the COVID-19 vaccine has made it onto Family Guy’s radar, and a PSA was just released to broach the issue.

As you can see below, the special PSA was released this week, and it follows Stewie and Brian on their own School House Rock adventure. The pair is seen explaining how the vaccines work in layman terms all while Peter frets about the shot. But really, he might want to worry about the practitioner who is giving him the jab…!

Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work.



Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021

The PSA explains the function of vaccines easily, and the three-minute clip stuffs snark into every lesson. This is par for the course with Family Guy, and this is far from the first time the show has covered medical issues. Aside from some crass problems on Peter’s behalf, Family Guy has tackled anti-vaccination hysteria in previous episodes along with milder viral outbreaks like the flu.

As you can imagine, the Internet is having a field day with the Family Guy PSA as some are sending thanks for the video. While some may find this pedantic to some, others with concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine may just need a little push or education on the topic. Family Guy‘s popularity will surely reach some of those sitting on the fence, and this PSA ends with resources pointing fans to vaccination resources online.

For those curious about COVID-19 vaccination data in the United States, 55% of people ages 11+ have been fully vaccinated with 65% having received at least one dose. Recently, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine while other companies like Moderna have submitted data for full approval.

What do you think of this Family Guy PSA? Did you expect the animated comedy to tackle this topic?