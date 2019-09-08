Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Releases New Poster

The Summer 2019 anime season is cooling down, and many of the seasonal anime series are rounding out their stories over the next month before the next deluge of brand new shows. One of the major releases leading the pack is an anime adaptation of the Fate/Grand Order mobile game. Following the release of a new trailer confirming that this new series will release on October 5th, Aniplex also showed off a new poster as well.

The new poster for the upcoming series shows off many of the faces fans will be introduced to in this popular spin-off. There are characters with familiar faces, but like Fate fans are all too aware, that doesn’t really mean much in this expanded universe. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game.Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan, but although the full series will not debut October 5th, fans can currently check out a special prologue episode dubbed “Episode 0” on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now.

Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. The cast of the series currently includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci.

Fate/Grand Order will also be launching another major anime project taking on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline. With two feature films, the first is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.