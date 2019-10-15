Anime

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Fans are Loving the Anime so Far

Fate/Grand Order is one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and it’s largely because it’s a spin-off from the Fate franchise that capitalizes on the inherent fun of the premise where multiple figures of history duke it out with fun new character designs. With Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia now two episodes in as part of the Fall anime season, it’s been a pretty huge hit with fans thus far. Not only does the anime have some fantastic looking animated sequences, but there are appearances from fan-favorite characters from other parts of the Fate franchise.

With two episodes, fans have been enjoying the appearances of characters like Gilgamesh, new but familiar characters like Ishtar, and the promise of a wider franchise being adapted for the anime series. But it’s only the beginning as bigger battles are yet to come.

But what do you think of Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia so far? How is it stacking up to the other Fate anime? Is this your first experience with the franchise, and if so, how does it work as an entry point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about anime or all things TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

