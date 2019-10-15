Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Fans are Loving the Anime so Far

Fate/Grand Order is one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and it’s largely because it’s a spin-off from the Fate franchise that capitalizes on the inherent fun of the premise where multiple figures of history duke it out with fun new character designs. With Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia now two episodes in as part of the Fall anime season, it’s been a pretty huge hit with fans thus far. Not only does the anime have some fantastic looking animated sequences, but there are appearances from fan-favorite characters from other parts of the Fate franchise.

With two episodes, fans have been enjoying the appearances of characters like Gilgamesh, new but familiar characters like Ishtar, and the promise of a wider franchise being adapted for the anime series. But it’s only the beginning as bigger battles are yet to come.

But what do you think of Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia so far? How is it stacking up to the other Fate anime? Is this your first experience with the franchise, and if so, how does it work as an entry point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about anime or all things TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Such a Fun Duo

“It’s Finally Here!”

KYAHHHH HAVE BEEN 2AITING FOR THIS FOR SO LONG IT’S FINALLY HERE❤❤❤

Fate/Grand Order: Absolute Demonic front Babylonia😍👌 pic.twitter.com/AUAxYobTy2 — ロリサマ~♡ (@Gurichi06) October 6, 2019

New (Old) Best Girl?

saved my fav scene from #1 for last. (also seeing how i’m a big fan of Rin, it automatically makes Ishtar my fav in FGO)

anime: Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia#FGO_ep7 #バビロニア pic.twitter.com/I1w44MmO9E — my first love mends my final days (@FirstMends) October 6, 2019

“…Really Cool”

First episode of Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia… was.. really cool. pic.twitter.com/ypVMxreQh1 — Kaii-Killer (@_KaiiKiller_) October 8, 2019

“The Art is Amazing!”

The art in Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia is amazing! pic.twitter.com/80xLEiLhoH — Espiritu (@OtakuEspiritu) October 14, 2019

“More Action Than Butts this Time”

Gilgamesh Has Returned!

Gil appears on episode 2



me: pic.twitter.com/sjIGwMeV7H — Trish✨ || TVアニメ FGO BABYLONIA HYPE🔥 (@gxlrbt47) October 13, 2019

“Iconique”