‘Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia’ Anime Reveals New Promo, Visuals

Fans of the Fate series are about to expand their anime library even further as the Fate/Grand Order game is about to release a few new projects based on the popular Babylonia and Camelot storylines.

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia, the TV anime based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” shared a new promo revealing new visuals for Gilgamesh and Enkidu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled for a premiere sometime this year, the staff for the Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia TV series has been confirmed as well with Toshifumi Akai as director, Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. This series will be produced by CloverWorks.

The first two members of the cast have been confirmed as well, with Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh and Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu. The official Twitter account for the series also revealed a closer look at the two, which you can find below.

Aniplex polled fans in Japan last year about what kinds of projects they would like to see spin-off of Fate/Grand Order, and stories inspired by Babylon and the Camelot storylines ranked high on the list. This TV series is only the first of two projects as well, with Camelot receiving two new films from Production I.G. at some point.

Fate/Grand Order: Camelot will be a two-film release adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the game. Confirmed staff members for the film include lead Fate character designer Takeshi Takeuchi, and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa as composers.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.