8 Years Later, Cancelled Shonen Jump Revival Anime Confirms World Premiere Date

One formerly cancelled Shonen Jump series is going to make a huge revival with a new anime later this Summer, and it has officially announced the date for its world premiere. Shonen Jump franchises have been having a huge year thus far as , the anime world has seen a lot more of its franchises make it to screen with all sorts of new adaptation debuts. Later this year this even includes franchises that have since long been cancelled or ended.

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch originally ran in Shueisha’s Jump Square and Jump+ from 2016 to 2018, but the series didn’t really get a lot of attention from fans. It was ultimately able to tell a shorter story over the course of only five volumes, and now it’s about to find a whole new generation of fans with a new anime coming this Summer. And a special world premiere event is coming later this Summer as part of Anime Expo 2026 ahead of the anime’s full debut.

When Does Black Torch Anime Come Out?

©Tsuyoshi Takaki/Shueisha, Project BLACK TORCH

Viz Media has announced that they will be hosting a Black Torch world premiere panel as part of Anime Expo 2026 on Friday, July 3rd. The panel will feature cast members AJ Beckles (who voices Jiro) and Keith Silverstein (who voices Rago), and reveal some new stories from the behind the scenes in the process. The panel will feature the full debut of Episode 1 of the new anime with English subtitles, which is a few days ahead of the

Black Torch will be making its full anime debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has been confirmed to stream with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when the new episodes hit. Given that the original manga series ended its run nearly a decade ago at this point, this new anime is likely going to be the first time that many fans actually see the franchise in action.

What to Know for Black Torch Anime

©Tsuyoshi Takaki/Shueisha, Project BLACK TORCH

Black Torch‘s anime debut will be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music. The of Ryota Suzuki as Jiro Azuma, Yoji Ueda as Rago, Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin, Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi, Oya Tsuji as Toshimasa Azuma, Hideyuki Otsuka as Banjuro Tokieda, and Yuko Kaida as Toko Kusumi.

The original run of Black Torch only ran for less than 20 chapters before it reached its end, but original series creator Tsuyoshi Takaki confirmed that he’s involved with putting it all together for the new take, “As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story. A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color.”

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