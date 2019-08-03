New Fate/Grand Order Film Debuts First Teaser

The Fate/Grand Order franchise will be expanding in a major way in the future as not only will it debut a new anime series based on the original game’s Babylonia storyline, it will also release two films adapting the Camelot storyline. And during the special Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2019 ~Chaldea Park~ event in Japan, fans finally got an animated look at how this new film project is shaping up with a brief animated teaser.

This new film project, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot, will be broken up into two different films releasing some time next year and this teaser gives fans a look at the films overall. It’s going to be some time before fans get to see these new films, so this teaser is brief, unfortunately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dubbed Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram, the two films will be taking on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the original Fate/Grand Order game. Fans initially voted for the storylines they wanted to see become an anime, and this along with Babylonia were the two storylines chosen. While Babylonia’s TV anime will be produced by CloverWorks, the Camelot films will have their own studio and staff.

Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film. Takashi Takeuchi will be serving as the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi adapting those designs for the film. Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa will be serving as composers.

Although much of the cast and appearing characters in the two films are still largely being kept under wraps as of this writing, the first few cast additions have been confirmed and include Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.