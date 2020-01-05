Fate/Grand Order Camelot Film Shares New Trailer, Posters

Fate/Grand Order not only continues to dominate with its massively popular mobile game, but its current anime series adapting the fan-favorite Babylonia storyline is currently entering its second cour of episodes and ready to dominate even more screens. But that’s not it for the franchise in the slightest as it’s preparing to debut two major feature film efforts in the near future. Adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the original mobile game, the first film — Wandering; Agateram — is gearing up for a release in Japan later this Summer.

As part of TYPE-MOON’s annual celebration of the Fate franchise every New Year’s Day, the official Twitter account for Fate/Grand Order THE MOVIE Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering;Agateram shared a new teaser trailer and trio of posters that give fans an idea of which Servants will be appearing in the film.

The Camelot film projects will feature two different staffs and production studios. Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing this first film for Production I.G. Signal M.D. will be animating the first film, Ukyo Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be writing script, Kazuchika Kise (Made in Abyss) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa will be serving as composers. Confirmed central cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.

Aniplex of America describes the first film as such, “‘This is the story of the last mythology at the end of the world.’ Based on the acclaimed Fate/Grand Order’s Sixth Singularity, a story of the Knights of the Round Table is about to unfold on the silver screen.”

There’s currently not much known about the second film, Paladin;Agateram, just yet, but it has been confirmed that Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second film for Production I.G. The studio will not only be producing the second film but animating it as well. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) will be serving as the lead character designer across both films too.