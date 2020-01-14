Fate/Stay Night Studio Shares Statement Following Director Yuji Yamaguchi’s Passing

Unfortunate news struck the anime world last week when it was revealed that the director behind the original Fate/stay night anime adaptation and many other notable anime projects, Yuji Yamaguchi, had passed away. The cause of death or date was never made public, but fans and industry professionals alike have been in mourning ever since. The official Twitter account for Studio DEEN, which produced the Fate/stay night anime as well as the Unlimited Blade Works film also directed by Yamaguchi, shared an official statement regarding the famed director’s passing.

The statement reads as follows, “Director Yuji Yamaguchi, who has directed many works, has passed away including Fate/stay night, Yamibo – Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books, […] and many other works that are still popular. We pray for his soul from the bottom of our hearts. Studio Deen Inc.”

The official statement from the studio does not offer any more information, but it does offer condolences to Yamaguchi’s entire estate. Not only did Yamaguchi serve as director for the original 2006 anime adaptation, but also worked on several notable anime projects such as Angel Links, Strawberry Eggs, Outlaw Star, and more. Fellow director Tomomi Mochizuki broke the news last week, and noted how shocked he was at Yamaguchi’s passing.

TYPE-MOON’s Fate/stay night visual novel franchise recently crossed the 15 year mark, and is celebrating in Japan. The franchise has gone off to many successful spin-offs with their own anime adaptations, and they all stem from the successful launch of the 2006 series. Without this first anime adapting the Fate route of the original novel, we would not have had adaptations for Unlimited Blade Works and Heaven’s Feel. Yamaguchi’s passing will definitely be felt, and our thoughts go out to Yamaguchi’s family, friends, and entire estate.