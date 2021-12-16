FILA Set to Unleash New Dragon Ball Super Shoe Collection

FILA is set to unleash a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super for a collection of cool new shoes! Dragon Ball fans have quite a lot to celebrate this year as not only has the manga broken into uncharted territory full of powerful new foes, reveals about the past, and cool new forms making their debut, but the anime franchise will be making its return to Japan next year with the release of its next feature film. Now something even cooler is on the way as FILA is collaborating with Toei Animation and Funimation for a cool new sneaker collection.

Following the initial announcement for the collection earlier this Fall during New York Comic Con, there will be seven character inspired designs that will range from men’s to kids sizes. The new collection takes the Original Fitness and F-13, as well as four distinct FILA Renno designs that will be inspired by Goku, Goku Black, Vegeta, Golden Frieza, Trunks, Beerus, and Super Shenron.

The Dragon Ball Super x FILA collection will be available exclusively through Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction beginning on December 21st, in the United States and Canada only. Each release will feature the Dragon Ball Super logo on the tongue, heel, and sock liner, and the FILA Renno styles will retail for $100 USD (men’s sizes) and $90 USD (kids sizes), the FILA F-13 for $80 USD (men’s sizes) and $70 USD (kids sizes), and the FILA Original Fitness for $75 USD (men’s sizes) and $65 USD (kids sizes).

Read on below for a full rundown of each new shoe coming in the FILA x Dragon Ball Super collaboration

FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super Goku

FILA describes the Renno x Dragon Ball Super Goku designs as such: “Goku’s trademark look is represented by this FILA Renno design, with a colorway that offers a nod to his orange jumpsuit, secured with a blue sash and accessorized with blue wristbands and boots. Goku’s spiky hair is among his most distinguishing characteristics; when associated with his Super Saiyan form, it is glowing blonde like the shoe’s yellow laces.”

FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super Vegeta

FILA describes the Renno x Dragon Ball Super Vegeta designs as such, “This special-edition FILA Renno silhouette is a play on the signature look and traits of Vegeta, one of the most reliable and strongest warriors in the DBS universe The sneaker’s dazzling blue, white and metallic gold color palette is inspired by Vegeta’s battle armor and futuristic boots. The shoes also include a pop of bright blue that cleverly mimics the style and color of Vegeta’s SSGSS hairdo.”

FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super Goku Black

FILA describes the Renno x Dragon Ball Super Goku Black designs as such, “This charismatic villain now has sneakers to match. Goku Black’s dark grey vest, long sleeve black turtleneck, red sash and white pointed boots, a style he developed after switching bodies with the Saiyan, are all represented within this design. Known for the power of his accessories, a pop of green was added to represent Goku Black’s Potara earring, with silver to represent his time ring and purple for the blade of violent energy that he creates.”

FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super Super Shenron

FILA describes the Renno x Dragon Ball Super Super Shenron designs as such, “With a vibrant color palette of red orange and blazing yellow, this Super Shenron-themed FILA Renno highlights the magical, larger than life eternal dragon. The design pays homage to the dragon’s bright yellow body with bat wings and striking crimson eyes.”

FILA Original Fitness x Dragon Ball Super Beerus

FILA describes the Original Fitness x Dragon Ball Super Beerus designs as such, “Crafted in a light purple hue with hints of metallic gold on the FILA flag and laces, this shoe captures the color of this cat-like creature and his golden yellow eyes. A pop of bright blue represents the pants he dons, as part of his traditional Egyptian clothing.”

FILA Original Fitness x Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza

FILA describes the Original Fitness x Dragon Ball Super Golden Frieza designs as such, “This Original Fitness design is a play on the golden skin of this anime antagonist. The additions of purple are meant to represent the color as it appears on his head, chest, forearms, and shins.”

FILA F-13 x Dragon Ball Super Trunks

FILA describes the F-13 x Dragon Ball Super Trunks designs as such, “This classic FILA high-top is styled just like Trunks. The sneaker was designed in faded denim and dark shadow hues, as a nod to Trunks’ signature denim jacket. With no detail left unturned, his red scarf is represented by the molten lava red laces, while the shoe’s olive green FILA flag is meant to mimic the powerful sword Trunks uses in his biggest battles.”