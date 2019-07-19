Fire Force is Coming to Toonami

Toonami has been in the midst of one of its strongest runs in the block’s history, and each new series added has been a major boost. After Sword Art Online: Alternative came to an end a couple of weeks ago, fans were wondering what would take its spot and after an unfortunate delay pushed it back an additional week, now fans know that the newest series coming to the block is one of the major anime leading the Summer 2019 anime season.

Toonami has confirmed through its official Facebook page that Fire Force will be joining Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday, July 27th at 12:00 AM EST and will be sliding into the open spot left by the recently ended Sword Art Online: Alicization.

Toonami’s line-up as of July 27th is as follows (in EST):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan

12:00 AM – Fire Force

12:30 AM – Lupin the Third Part V

1:00 AM – Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

3:30 AM – My Hero Academia

Fire Force officially made its debut on July 5th, and you can currently find it streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”

Yuki Yase directs the series for David Production (the studio behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), and the Japanese cast of the anime includes Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham.