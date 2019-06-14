Fire Force English Dub to Premiere at Anime Expo 2019

The Summer 2019 anime season has been heating up as more new series have been confirmed to premiere next month, and one of the hottest series (both literally and figuratively) has been the next anime adapting the newest series from the creator of Soul Eater, Atsushi Okubo. Each look at Fire Force so far has been a promising one, and fans will be able to see for themselves soon enough.

Funimation has announced that they will be holding a special premiere of the anime’s Simuldub release on Friday, July 5 at Anime Expo 2019. This special premiere will also feature special guests such as Fire Force editor Megumu Tsuchiya and series creator Atsushi Okubo.

Funimation is coming in hot to Anime Expo with the SimulDub Premiere of Fire Force, featuring creator Atsushi Ohkubo! 🔥🚒 More info: https://t.co/9zo1RQunpC pic.twitter.com/IYvsruMpG6 — Fire Force (@FireForceAnime) June 14, 2019

For everyone else, Fire Force is currently scheduled for a release July 5th. The series will be streaming on FunimationNow upon release, but there has been no concrete date given for the English dub premiere. It could be July 5th, or it could be a few days after. Either way, fans won’t have to wait that much longer after its special premiere at Anime Expo.

Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production, and stars Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”