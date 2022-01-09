Fire Force Creator Announces Plans to End the Manga Soon

It has been years since Fire Force got its start, and the hit series has gone on to sell millions while spawning a hugely popular anime. Creator Atsushi Ohkubo couldn’t have done better when drafting the series, but all things have to end at some point. That goes for even the most popular manga titles, and now, the creator of Fire Force says he is hoping to end the series ASAP.

The update comes from Twitter as fan-sites like MangaMoguraRE shared the news from Japan. As it turns out, Ohkubo confirmed they will end their work on Fire Force in “a few chapters” if all works out. The artist says he has two more chapters to draw, and then his part on the manga will be done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that isn’t to say Fire Force will be over in a few chapters. Ohkubo will be done drawing the manga after two chapters, but the manga may have more chapters stockpiled to publish. If that is the case, Fire Force could last a couple more months, but that is only if Fire Force has chapters saved. If not, Ohkubo’s manga will end well before spring arrives.

As you can imagine, fans of the manga are sad to hear it go, but Fire Force has lived a good life in print. Kodansha began publishing the series in September 2015 after Ohkubo finished work on Soul Eater. With over 16 million copies in circulation, Fire Force is a hit with shonen readers, and anime fans have since fallen for its show. Fire Force has debuted two seasons of its hit anime, and fans are hoping a third season is ordered before much longer.

Want to know more about Fire Force? You can catch the show over on Crunchyroll if you haven’t watched it yet. Kodansha USA publishes the manga stateside for those wanting to read Fire Force, and you can find its official synopsis here: “A new action fantasy set in a steampunk Tokyo from the creator of the smash-hit Soul Eater! The city of Tokyo is plagued by a deadly phenomenon: spontaneous human combustion! Luckily, a special team is there to quench the inferno: The Fire Force! The fire soldiers at Special Fire Cathedral 8 are about to get a unique addition. Enter Shinra, a boy who possesses the power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can Shinra and his colleagues discover the source of this strange epidemic before the city burns to ashes?”

What do you make of this latest Fire Force update? Are you keeping up with the manga or waiting for the anime to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.