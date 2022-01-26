Fire Force Creator Has Finished Its Final Chapter

It has been years since Fire Force made its debut, and creator Atsushi Ohkubo has kept its heat going for some time. The anime’s arrival only accelerated the flame, but like all things, the anime will need to fizzle out at some point. Not long ago, it was confirmed Fire Force would end before much longer, and its creator just doubled down on the promise by finishing its final chapter.

The update went live today courtesy of Atsushi Ohkubo himself. The artist hit up Twitter with a special note, and he informed fans the final chapter of Fire Force has been submitted to the powers at be.

“The final chapter has been submitted,” Ohkubo wrote. “Though I have a lot of work still to do.”

At this point, fans aren’t sure when Fire Force will debut this final chapter or how many are leading ahead of it. Ohkubo does have a backlog of content to go through, so Fire Force may not end this February or even this spring. It could take a bit of time, but fans should brace themselves for Fire Force to end in 2022.

Want to know more about Fire Force? You can read up on the manga’s official synopsis below for more details:

“The city of Tokyo is plagued by a deadly phenomenon: spontaneous human combustion! Luckily, a special team is there to quench the inferno: The Fire Force! The fire soldiers at Special Fire Cathedral 8 are about to get a unique addition. Enter Shinra, a boy who possesses the power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can Shinra and his colleagues discover the source of this strange epidemic before the city burns to ashes?”

