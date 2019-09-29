Fire Force Team Confirms New Cour’s Start Date

Fire Force started off as one of the hottest hits of the Summer anime season, but unfortunately has fallen onto the backburner over the last few weeks. But this should all change with the start of the second cour of the series’ first season which will launch Shinra and the other members of Company 8 into a whole new world of intrigue and mystery. The first poster for the second cour of the season teased the full introduction of the new antagonist group, the White-Clad, and now we have a better idea of when all of this will be kicking in.

Kensuke Tateishia, Executive Producer for the anime, took to Twitter after the fiery new poster was revealed to confirm to fans that the second cour will officially kick off with Episode 15 of the series premiering November 1st in Japan.

November 1st might seem like quite a bit of a wait for the second half of the first season, but this is because that the series still has to wrap up its first cour. But it’s been held back from this for quite a bit as Episode 12 of the series has been delayed until October 11th due to special programming from the IAAF World Athletics Championship taking its timeslot in Japan.

It’s going to be a little while after that for the start of the second half of this first season, but you can currently catch up with the first 11 episodes of the series now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. You can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”