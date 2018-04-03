Here’s What Fans Are Saying About ‘FLCL’s Comeback Episode

Adult Swim shocked fans on Saturday evening when it revealed that the April Fool’s Day stunt this year flipped its Toonami block completely upside down. Not only did it begin to air its anime line-up in their native Japanese with English subtitles (a first for cable television), it even premiered the first episode of FLCL‘s third season.

FLCL: Alternative premiered as part of the April Fool’s Day line-up and fans are still freaking out about it. Luckily once the shock of the stunt wore off and fans were able to sink into the first episode, there was plenty of good to be found within it as the series not only carried a ton of nostalgia but featured plenty of new and exciting scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Overall fans were elated with the final product, and are definitely sitting on the edge of their seats now and waiting for the FLCL‘s full comeback in June.

Read on to see what fans thought of the premiere, and let us know how you felt in the comments!

@ShroomMeister

OH

THIS ALSO TAKES ME BACK#FLCL pic.twitter.com/WT6AAupXUo — Captain Shroombasa (@ShroomMeister) April 1, 2018

@Toonami4ver

Welcome home after 15 years on Adult Swim, Haruko #FLCL pic.twitter.com/lt88pJ0fDB — The Harem King Returns?? (@Toonami4Ever) April 1, 2018

@Campster

If I’m being 100% honest with myself I’m watching the new FLCL for the Pillows music more than the anime. — Chris Franklin (@Campster) April 1, 2018

@topherflorence

i’m just an old man staying up till midnite in case the cartoon network april fools is the first episode of new FLCL — ?AKFUTURE (@topherflorence) April 1, 2018

@gerph_art

@Schmullus1

@prometheus50k

When you find out Cartoon Network aired the 1st episode of FLCL season 2 without any advanced warning. #Toonami pic.twitter.com/lyq6l0TNst — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) April 1, 2018

@GRANDDADWHATTHE

So now y’all are two layers of confused. First because they’re airing season 3 right now, second because it’s the FIRST EVER SUBBED PROGRAM IN ADULT SWIM HISTORY. #FLCL always breaks ground. You know how it is. — cus anime is teh s uck (@GRANDDADWHATTHE) April 1, 2018

@1ittlemonsterAJ

When #Toonami thinks about the best april fools joke and they came up with the best one! #FLCL #Toonami #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/itviI4jdzI — Littlemonster AJ (@1ittlemonsterAJ) April 1, 2018

@QkiMediaWorks