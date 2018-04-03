Anime

Here’s What Fans Are Saying About ‘FLCL’s Comeback Episode

Adult Swim shocked fans on Saturday evening when it revealed that the April Fool’s Day stunt this […]

Adult Swim shocked fans on Saturday evening when it revealed that the April Fool’s Day stunt this year flipped its Toonami block completely upside down. Not only did it begin to air its anime line-up in their native Japanese with English subtitles (a first for cable television), it even premiered the first episode of FLCL‘s third season.

FLCL: Alternative premiered as part of the April Fool’s Day line-up and fans are still freaking out about it. Luckily once the shock of the stunt wore off and fans were able to sink into the first episode, there was plenty of good to be found within it as the series not only carried a ton of nostalgia but featured plenty of new and exciting scenes.

Overall fans were elated with the final product, and are definitely sitting on the edge of their seats now and waiting for the FLCL‘s full comeback in June.

Read on to see what fans thought of the premiere, and let us know how you felt in the comments!

