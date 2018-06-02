Anime

Fans Are Really Excited For ‘FLCL’s Big Comeback

FLCL was a short six episode OVA that premiered back in 2000, but over the years has amassed such a huge following that when Adult Swim announced they were bringing the series back for 12 episodes, fans could not believe their eyes and ears.

In the last 18 years, anime and its fandom has grown to the point where shows get a ton of support in the United States. Yet the revival of such a cult classic seems out of left-field entirely. What’s even more left-field is how wildly different the second (FLCL Progressive) and third (FLCL Alternative) seasons look from one another, and from the original series run.

Because of this, fans are incredibly excited for the series’ big premiere on Toonami June 2. Read on to see what fans had to say about the series, and let us know about your hype in the comments!

FLCL Progressive is currently slated to officially air June 2 at midnight EST on Adult Swim, with FLCL: Alternative premiering later this September. Adult Swim describes FLCL Progressive as such:

FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

The English dub cast for the series includes Kari Wahlgren as Haruha Raharu, Allegra Clark as Jinyu, Xanthe Hunyh as Hidomi, Robbie Daymond as Ide, Jon Allen as Mori, Yuri Lowenthal as Marco, Christine Marie Cabanos as Aiko, Julie Ann Taylor as Hinae, Jason Griffith as Marurao, J. David Brimmer as Eye Patch, and Steve Kramer as Tonkichi. Adult Swim will also be streaming the Japanese language version of the series on their website with English subtitles.

The staff for the series includes directors Kazuto Arai, Toshihisa Kaiya, Yuki Ogawa, Yoshihide Ibata, Kei Suezawa, and Hiroshi Ikehata with Katsuyuki Motohiro serving as Chief Director for Production I.G. Hideto Iwai will write the script for the series, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Chikashi Kubota are handling character design, Taeko Hamauzu will serve as editor, R.O.N. is composing the music for the series, Noriko Arisawa is overseeing the color design, and famous band from the first series the pillows are returning for the series’ opening theme “spiky seeds.”

