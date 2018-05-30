‘FLCL’ Bringing the Pillows on a US Tour

Japanese rock band The Pillows, best known for providing the soundtrack to cult anime FLCL, is headed on tour in the United States.

The FLCL USA Official Twitter account made the announcement that The Pillows will be going on a tour in the United States, and playing songs written for the FLCL anime trilogy, with special guests Noodles and Cullen Omori. More information is said to be coming soon.

“Adult Swim is proud to announce the pillows tour featuring FLCL!!” the FLCL USA account tweeted. “Check back soon for more announcements on dates, cities and ticket information. @thepillowsJPN @adultswim #FLCL2 #FLCL3”

The Pillows have been around since 1989 playing alternative rock in Japan. They’ve released 21 albums to date, along with 35 singles, plus multiple EPs and compilations. The soundtrack to FLCL is their best-known work outside of Japan, with most fans of the anime noting that the strength of the music is a huge part of what has given the series its cult classic status.

The Pillows returned to provide the provide the soundtracks to the two new seasons of FLCL that are set to debut on Adult Swim this summer, FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative. You can get a taste of the new soundtrack in the first FLCL Progressive English language trailer.

Here are the FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative story synopsis released by Adult Swim:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, ‘Jinyu’ and ‘Haruha Raharu,’ who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as ‘ATOMSK,’ a gorgeous vintage car…and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of ‘sequel.’ The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL Progressive debuts on Adult Swim on June 2nd. FLCL Alternative follows in September.