Food Wars' Creators to Release New One-Shot in English

Food Wars! fans were disheartened when they learned that the final season of the anime would be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the intense cooking franchise won't have to wait long to dive back into the series as a one-shot is being released with an English version. The one-shot titled "Yugen's All-Ghouls Homeroom" is coming to Shonen Jump, the regularly released magazine that features some of the biggest anime franchises around, this Sunday on their website!

This isn't the first time that a one-shot of an anime franchise has released a spin-off/sequel installment for their manga, with Death Note doing the same earlier this year, focusing on an insane story that follows the Shinigami and somehow manages to incorporate US President Donald Trump into the mix. Though the franchise of Food Wars! has come to an end via the manga, and as mentioned with the anime hitting it's final season, it's clear that the creative minds behind the series still have stories to tell!

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the news that this Food Wars! spin-off would be released this Sunday, exploring a brand new world that features a class of female students dealing with threats that might be far outside the realm of simply cooking:

The official anime description for Food Wars! reads as such:

"Ever since he was a child, fifteen-year-old Souma Yukihira has helped his father by working as the sous chef in the restaurant his father runs and owns. Throughout the years, Souma developed a passion for entertaining his customers with his creative, skilled, and daring culinary creations. His dream is to someday own his family's restaurant as its head chef. Yet when his father suddenly decides to close the restaurant to test his cooking abilities in restaurants around the world, he sends Souma to Tootsuki Culinary Academy, an elite cooking school where only 10 percent of the students graduate. The institution is famous for its "Shokugeki" or "food wars," where students face off in intense, high-stakes cooking showdowns."

Will you be reading the Food Wars! spin-off when it drops later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the high pressure world of cooking!

