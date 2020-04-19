Food Wars Fans are Definitely Emotional Following Pandemic Delay
Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has unfortunately announced that its fifth and final season will be delayed indefinitely due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Japan is entering a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 disease, and this unfortunately means that many of our favorite anime productions will be impacted as a result. Several major anime for the Spring 2020 season have already been delayed with notable schedule shifts including Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, and Pokemon: The Series, and unfortunately now Food Wars has joined that club.
This is another major hit on the season, and now fans are definitely feeling emotional as Food Wars' newest season took its first steps into the final BLUE arc of the series with the latest episode of the season. But with this delay, it's going to be quite a while before fans can see what's coming next.
Read on to see how fans are feeling now that Food Wars: The Fifth Plate has been delayed, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
This Delay is Hitting
Food wars was delayed pic.twitter.com/oCWE2oDPws— Boorry (@Bari_um) April 17, 2020
"I'm SICK"
Food wars getting delayed??? I’m SICK— StrayDog🐕 (@OddJobsHeartnet) April 17, 2020
Now, It's Gone too Far
Food wars episode 3 delayed and ep 4 postponed. Ok Corona now you’ve gone too damn far. pic.twitter.com/xYtEVCLirM— キング (@ddaeddaeroboi) April 17, 2020
"It's Going to be a Calm Spring"
Now Food Wars got delayed as well, and I'm seriously starting to think almost all the shows I wanted to watch this season are getting delayed. It's gonna be a calm spring season, I guess.— Eerie Mon (@EerieMon) April 18, 2020
"Disappointment is Immeasurable"
Food wars episode 3 will be delayed for one month?— Nathan the Unholy (@njdxd) April 17, 2020
My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.
"Everything I Was Looking Forward to is Gone"
Re:Zero got delayed, then Sword Art Online and now they’re delaying episodes of Food Wars. Everything I was looking forward to is gone 😭😭😭😭😭— James Higgins (@JSHiggins_) April 18, 2020
At Least There's Plenty of Time to Catch Up?
#FoodWars season 5 is now delayed due to Covid but I just started only season 3 so got plenty of time to catch-up. 😉 https://t.co/BnHZUOjoAs— Anthony (@GodHandGuts) April 17, 2020
Some Tadokoro Cosplay to Cheer You Up!
🍅 Super excited for the return of my favourite cooking #Anime ! Sadly it’s delayed for now, but that just means more good stuff is saved for later 💦 📸 @ConMomPhoto #FoodWars #ShokugekinoSoma #Cosplay pic.twitter.com/V2OeKJi5vt— 🐣 Vongola Bun Bun 🐣 (@VongolaPrima) April 18, 2020
