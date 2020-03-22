Food Wars Final Season Reveals First Promo, Cast Additions

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma‘s manga came to an end last year, and fans were wondering how the anime would be handling the controversial final few arcs of the series. The fourth season came to an end with a cliffhanger that seemed to answer this question when they skipped over one of the smaller arcs and teased the final BLUE arc. Now that it’s been officially established that Food Wars: The Fifth Plate would indeed be the final season of the series, it’s time to jump into this controversial final arc in full as we will soon see what other decisions the anime team makes when adapting it.

During a special livestream presentation by Abema TV, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate debut the first bits of the final season in motion with a commercial touting what’s to come. You can check that out in the video above! Not only that, but there’s a prominent new character coming along with these final moments that has been cast as well. But even naming the character comes with a few spoilers for anime fans, so read on with caution!

Food Wars: The Fifth Plate officially announced that Jun Fukuyama will be joining the cast as Asahi Saiba. This new character has some close ties to characters like Soma’s father, and will be testing Soma and the other members of Totsuki’s new Elite Ten. But this final arc brings the series out of the school grounds as Soma and the others take on dangerous new chefs of the underworld known as “Noirs.”

Food Wars: The Fifth Plate is currently scheduled to debut on April 10th in Japan. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be offering the new season alongside its debut to outside territories, and they describe the final season as such, “Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council. In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there’s been a change to this year’s system and themes are all out of ordinary!”

What do you think of the first look at Food Wars' final season? How did you feel about the manga's final arc? Ready to see what Asahi will be bringing to the anime?