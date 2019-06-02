Food Wars Confirms Final Volume Release Date

They say all good things must come to an end, and the same goes for shonen. After all, several recent reports have gone live regarding Food Wars, and they all say the popular manga is coming to an end. So, brace yourselves! If the newest report is correct, then the final volume of Food Wars will be out just as October kicks into gear this fall.

Recently, fans got an update on Food Wars when reports about its ending went live. An apparent leak from Shueisha went live and reportedly clued fans into the series’ ending. The promo image shared said Food Wars has three more chapters left before ending, and fans of the series were plenty upset.

After all, three chapters won’t last fans long. Food Wars published on a very regular schedule, so three chapters is enough to last a month unless additional breaks are put in. With less than 315 chapters to its name so far, Food Wars is poised to tap out before it can hit 320 chapters, but it does have enough un-collected issues to create a final volume.

October 4 will see the release of the final Food Wars volume, and it will publish chapters 309 and onward. The book will then bring the cooking-centric series to a close after debuting more than six years ago in April 2013.

So, are you sad to see this series come to an end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.