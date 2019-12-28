Food Wars Season 4 Finale Reveals New Elite Ten

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma recently brought the fourth season of the series to its end, and with its big finale came a major status quo shift following the Team Shokugeki between Central and the Rebels. With Soma and Erina officially clinching the victory, the rebels also gained control of the entirety of the Elite Ten seats. Meaning that they shifted the top ten students of Totsuki Academy as a new group of skilled chefs have made their claim of the top. Those on the victorious rebel team got first dibs, however.

As Soma and the others make their way into their second year of Totsuki, the final episode of the series revealed the new Elite Ten in full. Read on to see the breakdown of the new list, but full spoilers below for this development going into the series’ fifth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Soma Yukihira Satoshi Isshiki Terunori Kuga Akira Hayama Ryo Kurokiba Alice Nakiri Takumi Aldini Etsuya Eizan Nene Kinokuni Megumi Tadokoro

A new Elite Ten was crowned as Soma revealed that although he was accepting the position as the new First Seat (on the grounds that Erina take over as Totsuki’s director), and the third years previously in the Ten have graduated, anyone could challenge for a position in the ten. Shokugekis now are the norm in the school, so it’s resulted in this mix of both old and new seats.

Some of the positions are surprising, as Eizan, Kinokuni, and Hayama have managed to stay in the Ten, and big promotions for characters like Isshiki, Kuga, Aldini and Tadokoro are welcome rewards for their work as members of the rebels’ Shokugeki team. But as the series heads into its fifth season with a new timeskip and more, things are going to continue shaking up far beyond just a new Elite Ten. But fans will have to wait until next year to see how it all ends!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.